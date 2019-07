Snow Hill Country Club hosted a youth golf camp this week under the direction of club pro Mike Deters. Those who attended were instructed on the basics of the game as well as more advanced points and course play. In the photo are three of the campers at the practice green with Deters, from left to right, Samuel Janis, Deters, Cooper Rack and Dirk Rinehart.

