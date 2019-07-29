51 wins Habitat for Humanity golf outing

WILMINGTON – The team of Danny Williams, Amanda Dixon, Denny Kruszka and Mike Ellis battled the heat and the Elks 797 Golf Course layout July 19 to win the Habitat for Humanity scramble.

Among 14 teams that competed, the winning foursome was sponsored by the Elks 797 Club and posted a score of 51.

The second place team was sponsored by the Garber Family and consisted of Jerry Hickey, Doug Howell, Jim Bashore and Randy Beatty. In third place was the Collett Propane team of Matt Walters, Logan McCormick, Matt Newton and Donnie Babb.

The 14th place team sponsored by Huhtamaki and consisted of David Feck, Randall Reese, Shawn McClure and Cody O’Neil.

Other notable play included, closest to the pin, Amanda Dixon on No. 3; Denise Kassinos, on No. 12. Longest drive Rick Smith, on No. 11; Amanda Dixon, on No. 13. Longest putt Derrick Ison, on No. 7; Ryan Briggs, on No. 15.

The first place award was four rounds of golf at the Elks 797 golf course, second place team received a four round of golf package from Snow Hill Country Club and the third place team took home four rounds of golf from the Majestic Springs Golf Course. Last place team won four tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game.

Raffle prizes were distributed to Rick Keen, one night stay at the Roberts Centre; Mike Ellis, one night stay at the Holiday Inn; Mike Ellis, one night stay at the Hampton Inn; Bob Schaad, Case toy tractor; Denise Kassinos, Camping/Barbeque and Tailgate Party package; Jim Bashore, five gallon bucket of cleaning items from the Habitat Restore; Darrell Edwards, five gallon bucket of household and garden items from the Habitat Restore and a $25 Wal-Mart gift certificate; Bill Kassinos, one dozen golf balls, golf towel, putting cup and orange and black throw, lottery tickets; Bill Kassinos, Alma’s Attic sign, ice mold chess, lunch bag full of goodies, Mediterranean gift card, lottery tickets, Cool J’s Salon gift card; Darrell Edwards, painting by the late John Camp; and Dave Miller, Merchants Bank tote, Donatos’s gift card, Damon’s gift card.

There were many golf sponsors, businesses or friends who provided raffle prizes and giveaways to participants. Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County depends on the fundraising of this event to build affordable housing for deserving families in our community, according to a press release. The homes are not given away, but each home owner has a no-interest mortgage that meets their financial situation. Kathy Spangler is the newest Habitat partner as the group is working on her new home in Midland.

Those who made this outing possible were Bond Insurance Agency, Wilmington Iron & Metal, Tri-Co Title, Route 73 Homes, Clinton County Farm Bureau, Wendell and Linda Compton, F.O.E. 1224 Men, PJ Accounting, Susan Utley/Coldwater Banker, Ohio Living Cape May, Derringer Vending and Food Services, ServiceMaster Restoration by Angler, Lees Creek United Church of Christ, Buckley Miller Wright, Fadi and Gail Al-Ghawi, Dave Copsey and family, Groves Tire and Service LLC, Matrka Renovation and Painting, LLC, Modern Woodman, First State Bank, BDK Feed and Supply Blanchester, Fillmore Construction, Impressions Created, Clinton Electrical and Plumbing Supply, Huhtamaki, Collett Propane, Inc, Deer Brook Apts., Sabin Wholesale, Jay andCindy Peterson, Bush Auto Place, Bennett Realty LLC, Wilmington Savings Bank, Smith-Feike-Minton, Bill Marine Ford, Inc., Slyman Insurance, Drayer Physical Therapy, Fox Towing and Truck Service, Jayne Garber and family, Merchants National Bank, Adkins family, Eagles 1224 Ladies Auxiliary, CC Community Action, Applied Mechanical Systems, Peelle Law Offices CO, LPA, Accurate Heating and Cooling, Long’s Pharmacy, Gebhart Electric, Arehart-Brown Funeral Service, New Vienna Lions Club.

Additionally, there were others who supported the outing Steve Riehle, Snow Hill Country Club, Majestic Springs Golf Course, Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Derringer Food Company, Cincinnati Reds organization, Bane-Welker Equipment, Donato’s, Damon’s, Wilmington Savings Bank, Frank and Judy Finkbeiner, Imagine That Tool Rental, Waring Office Supplies, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, the Roberts Centre, Mary Camp, Wal-Mart, Kroger, Alma’s Attic, Merchants National Bank, Habitat Restore, Peoples Bank, Glenn’s Auto Body, Cool J’s, Elks 797, and Auto Zone.

The winning team in the Habitat for Humanity golf scramble, from left to right, Danny Williams, Amanda Dixon, Denny Kruszka and Matt Ellis. Courtesy Photo