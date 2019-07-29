Michael Noszka and Ron Rudduck were celebrity bartenders last week at MacD’s Pub for the Strong As Mudd book signing and benefit dinner. Noszka, the former Wilmington High School boys basketball coach, has been a rival and now a friend to Mudd. Rudduck, a WHS graduate, was Mudd’s former boss but more importantly a companion on many medical trips related to Mudd’s battle with brain cancer.

