Hoop Dreams camp finishes 13th year

The 13th annual Roberta Naylor Hoop Dreams Basketball Camp, sponsored by EMSAR Inc. and CSA Solutions, was held recently at Wilmington High School’s Richardson Place gym.

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities camp had 37 athletes participate. Hoop Dreams camp is now named in memorya of Roberta Naylor, who was the found of the camp and beloved member of the CCBDD board.

Volunteer instructors provide basic basketball fundamentals, training and recreational play for the athletes.

Volunteers were from Wilmington High School girls and boys basketball teams, Wilmington College women’s basketball team and employees of EMSAR and CSA.