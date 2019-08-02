7-under 28 wins Elks outing

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones and Bill Ross had a 7-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 32: Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Kenny Hill.

• 32: French Hatfield, Don Rauch, Jim Luck.

• 33: John Philp, Dave Buchwalter, Jim Doak, Don Sicurella.

• 34: D Bullock, Dan Wiseman, Doggie Anderson.

• 36: Gary Newbry, Ed Farley, Pete Fentress, Al Hardy.