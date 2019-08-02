Mineer claims Majestic Springs Club Championship

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Keith Mineer held off Tom McMullin to win the Majestic Springs Club Championship July 28.

Mineer had a 75 and McMullin carded a 77 in the 18-hole tournament. Adam Morton was third in the championship flight.

In the First Flight, Andy Copeland took home top honors by edging Mike Lurz by one shot, 77 to 78.

The Second Flight title went to Mark Thompson who had 83 while runnerup Hank Konerman shot an 87.

In the Senior Flight, Stan Coveleski had a 73 and second-place finisher Mike Watsell shot a 78.

SUMMARY

Majestic Springs Club Championship

July 28, 2019

@Majestic Springs Golf Club

• Championship Flight: Keith Mineer 75, Tom McMullin 77, Adam Morton 78, Barry Ramsey 79, Kyle Clifton 79, Max Carnevale 84, Ryan Morton 88

• First Flight: Andy Copeland 77, Mike Lurz 78, Doug Fisher 79, Jerry Reed 80, Dirk Von Deylen 83, Jim Bradshaw 84, Darren Wolfe 85, Al McCloud 85, Paul Young 86, Mitchell Smith 86, Ron Cordy 89, Zach Murphy 93

• Second Flight: Mark Thompson 83, Hank Konerman 87, Jim Keeton 91, Craig Keeton 98, John Schram 102, Ryan Pitsinger 115

• Senior Flight: Stan Coveleskii 73, Mike Watsell 78, Bernie Mophet 80

First Flight champion Andy Copeland with runnerup Mike Lurz. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Cope_Lurz.jpg First Flight champion Andy Copeland with runnerup Mike Lurz. Senior Flight champion Stan Coveleskie with Mike Watsell and Bernie Mophet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Cov_Watsell_Mophet.jpg Senior Flight champion Stan Coveleskie with Mike Watsell and Bernie Mophet. Second Flight runnerup Hank Konerm and champion Mark Thompson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Konerman_Thompson.jpg Second Flight runnerup Hank Konerm and champion Mark Thompson. Championship Flight runnerup Tom McMullin and Majestic Springs Club Champion Keith Mineer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_McMullin_Mineer.jpg Championship Flight runnerup Tom McMullin and Majestic Springs Club Champion Keith Mineer.