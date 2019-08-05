WC adds director of athletic performance with Ignition APG partnership

WILMINGTON – Wilmington College has entered into an exclusive partnership with Ignition Athletic Performance Group (Ignition APG) effective August 1. With the partnership comes Dan Ridenour, a senior performance specialist, who will work for Ignition APG as the college’s director of athletic performance.

“We are very excited to bring Dan [Ridenour] aboard as our director of athletic performance,” said Terry Rupert, WC’s athletic director and vice president for Athletic Administration.. “He will no doubt enhance the student-athlete experience by providing comprehensive training in sport performance areas while additionally adding depth to our exercise science and education programs.”

Ridenour has been with Ignition APG since October 2018. Ignition APG, which is owned by Wilmington graduate Chris Arington, has trained athletes who have been drafted by all 32 National Football League (NFL) franchises. Additionally, over 70 universities have used their services to train student-athletes.

Ridenour has assisted in combine training and pro days for Ignition APG, including working with the combine group that came to the Center for Sport Sciences for a mock combine workout. He also assists the Xavier University track & field and men’s basketball programs in programing, testing and training through Ignition’s partnership with the university.

“I’m truly excited to join Wilmington College and lead the athletic performance program,” Ridenour said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with the sport sciences and athletics departments to help build a more comprehensive experience for the student-athletes, faculty, staff and community members.”

In addition to working with the college’s student-athletes, Ridenour and Ignition APG, which has been involved in the sport sciences program for several years, will take an increased role in teaching as well as offering internship opportunities for students. Finally, Ridenour will develop athletic performance programming for members of Clinton County and the surrounding communities.

Prior to Ignition APG, Ridenour spent three years at the University of Nebraska including the final two as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for women’s track & field as well as women’s gymnastics. He oversaw and directed performance testing protocols for the department as well as implemented new research-based and statistical analysis procedures.

Ridenour has made several other stops in his professional career including working with the University of Memphis football program, the University of Minnesota football program and spending a year in Kuwait directing the athletic training program for Spark Athletic.

The owner of certifications from Reflexive Performance Reset, American Red Cross, Kettlebell Concepts and the National Strength & Conditioning Association, Ridenour graduated from NCAA Division III member Luther College in 2012. He later earned a master’s degree in exercise science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2018 and is currently pursuing a professional doctorate degree from the University of Central Lanashire.