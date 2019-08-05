EC second in opening tri-match at SHCC

GREEN TOWNSHIP – West Union opened the boys golf season with a 177 to 207 win over East Clinton Monday at Snow Hill Country Club.

Whiteoak had a 220 as the third team in the opener.

Gage McConahay of ECHS was the overall match medalist with a 37.

SUMMARY

West Union (177) Clayton Jones 52, Jonathan McDowell 44, Derrick Pell 44, Braxton Shoemaker 53, Dakota Pell 44, Alex Hirsh 52.

East Clinton (207) Gage McConahay 37, Quinton Tolle 63, Evan Stewart 65, Nathan Ellis 52, Conner Bietusch 71, Cooper Rack 55.

White Oak (220) Zach Harless 41, Clay Riser 54, Tret Bogart 62, Ian Griffith 63, Carson Emery 73.