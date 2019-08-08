Woods wins SOPGA Junior Tour championship

Clinton-Massie senior Gabby Woods won the PGA Southern Ohio Section Junior Tour girls 13-18 player of the year honors.

Woods competed in seven events during the tour season and finished with 1,095 points. Runnerup Mariana Vega also played in seven events and totaled 1,040 points. Woods was ninth overall in 2018.

Lilly Middleton, a Wilmington High School sophomore, was 13th overall in the 13-18 girls age group.

On the boys side, WHS senior Jack Murphy was 20th in the boys 13-18 standings.

The SOPGA Junior Tour Championship tournament was held Tuesday and Wednesday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Woods was third in the girls 16-18 age division, two shots off co-champs Vega and Natalia Sompolvorachai. Woods was 24-over while 22-over was the winning score.

Woods had rounds of 87 and 81 to finish at 168.

Middleton was runnerup in the girls 13-15 age group with a 36-over 180 (92-88). Meiyi Wu won the tournament with a 25-over 169.

In the boys 13-18 age group, Murphy finished 16th with a 30-over 174 (90-84). Luke Wells won the tournament with a 6-over 150.

Lance Sininger, a 2019 graduate of Georgetown High School, finished 10th in the tournament.

At the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Clinton County golfers Lilly Middleton, Gabby Woods and Jack Murphy competed in the PGA Southern Ohio Section Junior Tour Championship tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Clinton-Massie senior Gabby Woods won the PGA Southern Ohio Section Junior Tour Championship Wednesday. In the photo, Woods appears with her crystal championship trophy at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Gabby tops in SOPGA Jr. Tour; Murphy, Middleton among top 20