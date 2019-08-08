6-under par wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Kenny Hill, Rocky Long, Jeff Fryman and Heather Fryman had a 6-under par 30 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Pete Fentress, Steve Olinger, Gary Vance.

• 31: Jim Doak, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

• 32: Mark Hess, Don Sicurella, Frenchy Hatfield, Gerry Schutlz.

• 32: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Gary Bishop, Rusty Smethwic.

• 33: Gary Newbry, Ed Farley, Denny Kruszka.