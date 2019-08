BATAVIA – Clermont Northeastern won the SBAAC National Division 18-hole match Thursday at Elks Run Golf Course.

Blanchester was fourth overall with 448 and East Clinton finished third with 429.

Foster Kuntz of CNE was the tournament medalist with a 6-over par 78.

For Blanchester, Brian Miller led the way with a 92.

Jacob Hamm had a 117 and Logan Heitzman came in with a 199. Ashlin Benne shot a 120.

Georgetown was team runnerup with 403.