WHS tennis opens with 5-0 win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls tennis team opened its season Friday with a 4-1 win over Talawanda on the WHS courts.

The Lady Hurricane swept the singles courts and split the doubles matches.

Rachel Barker and Jenna Taylor posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at first doubles.

The match of the day, however, was the only WHS loss.

Gracie Conger and Emilee Pham, the WHS second doubles pairing, lost a marathon match 6-3, 4-6, 5-10.

In junior varsity action, Wilmington was a 3-2 winner.

Annie Osborn and Emma Lewis posted singles wins while Ella Zeigler and Avni Patel won at second doubles.

SUMMARY

Aug 9 2019

@Wilmington High School

Varsity Scores

Wilmington 4 Talawanda 1

Singles

• Claire Burns def Allie Flick 6-0,6-0

• Allie Kees def Bethany Dickman 6-0, 6-1

• Josie Nichols def Piper Maulhauser 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Rachel Barker, Jenna Taylor def Sarah Lee, Lillia Hool 6-2, 6-0

• Gracie Conger, Emilee Pham were def by Hannah Atkins-Lamb 6-3, 4-6, 5-10

Junior Varsity Scores

Wilmington 3 Talawanda 2

Singles

• Annie Osborn def Tasha Banda 6-1, 6-4

• Emma Lewis def Scout Tincher 6-3, 6-4

• Double forfeit

Doubles

• Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def by Halen Thomas, Jordan Gresham 6-2, 4-6, 10-12

• Ella Zeigler, Avni Patel def Sarah Kennel, India Imhoff 6-1, 6-4

Conger and Pham https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_TEN_wilm_congerpham2.jpg Conger and Pham Pham, Cooper, Conger https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_TEN_wilm_coopdubs2.jpg Pham, Cooper, Conger