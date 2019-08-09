WHS tennis opens with 5-0 win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls tennis team opened its season Friday with a 4-1 win over Talawanda on the WHS courts.
The Lady Hurricane swept the singles courts and split the doubles matches.
Rachel Barker and Jenna Taylor posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at first doubles.
The match of the day, however, was the only WHS loss.
Gracie Conger and Emilee Pham, the WHS second doubles pairing, lost a marathon match 6-3, 4-6, 5-10.
In junior varsity action, Wilmington was a 3-2 winner.
Annie Osborn and Emma Lewis posted singles wins while Ella Zeigler and Avni Patel won at second doubles.
Varsity Scores
Wilmington 4 Talawanda 1
Singles
• Claire Burns def Allie Flick 6-0,6-0
• Allie Kees def Bethany Dickman 6-0, 6-1
• Josie Nichols def Piper Maulhauser 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• Rachel Barker, Jenna Taylor def Sarah Lee, Lillia Hool 6-2, 6-0
• Gracie Conger, Emilee Pham were def by Hannah Atkins-Lamb 6-3, 4-6, 5-10
Junior Varsity Scores
Wilmington 3 Talawanda 2
Singles
• Annie Osborn def Tasha Banda 6-1, 6-4
• Emma Lewis def Scout Tincher 6-3, 6-4
• Double forfeit
Doubles
• Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def by Halen Thomas, Jordan Gresham 6-2, 4-6, 10-12
• Ella Zeigler, Avni Patel def Sarah Kennel, India Imhoff 6-1, 6-4