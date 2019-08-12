Posted on by

Reds to open 2020 season at home with Cardinals


2020 Cincinnati Reds schedule

NOTE: Times TBA

March 26 St. Louis

March 28 St. Louis

March 29 St. Louis

March 30 at Toronto

March 31 at Toronto

April 1 at Toronto

April 2 at Pittsburgh

April 4 at Pittsburgh

April 5 at Pittsburgh

April 6 Milwaukee

April 7 Milwaukee

April 9 Philadelphia

April 10 Philadelphia

April 11 Philadelphia

April 12 Philadelphia

April 14 San Francisco

April 15 San Francisco

April 16 San Francisco

April 17 at N.Y. Yankees

April 18 at N.Y. Yankees

April 19 at N.Y. Yankees

April 20 at St. Louis

April 21 at St. Louis

April 22 at St. Louis

April 24 Arizona

April 25 Arizona

April 26 Arizona

April 27 Atlanta

April 28 Atlanta

April 29 Atlanta

May 1 at Washington

May 2 at Washington

May 3 at Washington

May 4 at N.Y. Mets

May 5 at N.Y. Mets

May 6 at N.Y. Mets

May 7 at Colorado

May 8 at Colorado

May 9 at Colorado

May 10 at Colorado

May 11 Miami

May 12 Miami

May 13 Miami

May 14 Milwaukee

May 15 Milwaukee

May 16 Milwaukee

May 17 Milwaukee

May 19 at Cleveland

May 20 at Cleveland

May 22 San Diego

May 23 San Diego

May 24 San Diego

May 25 San Diego

May 26 Pittsburgh

May 27 Pittsburgh

May 28 Pittsburgh

May 29 at Chicago Cubs

May 30 at Chicago Cubs

May 31 at Chicago Cubs

June 1 at Chicago Cubs

June 2 at Pittsburgh

June 3 at Pittsburgh

June 4 Chicago Cubs

June 5 Chicago Cubs

June 6 Chicago Cubs

June 7 Chicago Cubs

June 9 L.A. Dodgers

June 10 L.A. Dodgers

June 11 L.A. Dodgers

June 12 at Milwaukee

June 13 at Milwaukee

June 14 at Milwaukee

June 16 at San Diego

June 17 at San Diego

June 18 at San Diego

June 19 at St. Louis

June 20 at St. Louis

June 21 at St. Louis

June 23 Chicago Cubs

June 24 Chicago Cubs

June 25 Chicago Cubs

June 26 Washington

June 27 Washington

June 28 Washington

June 29 at L.A. Dodgers

June 30 at L.A. Dodgers

July 1 at L.A. Dodgers

July 2 at L.A. Dodgers

July 3 at Arizona

July 4 at Arizona

July 5 at Arizona

July 7 Cleveland

July 8 Cleveland

July 10 Pittsburgh

July 11 Pittsburgh

July 12 Pittsburgh

July 17 at Chicago Cubs

July 18 at Chicago Cubs

July 19 at Chicago Cubs

July 21 N.Y. Mets

July 22 N.Y. Mets

July 23 N.Y. Mets

July 24 Colorado

July 25 Colorado

July 26 Colorado

July 27 at Atlanta

July 28 at Atlanta

July 29 at Atlanta

July 30 at Atlanta

July 31 Tampa Bay

Aug. 1 Tampa Bay

Aug. 2 Tampa Bay

Aug. 4 at Philadelphia

Aug. 5 at Philadelphia

Aug. 6 at Philadelphia

Aug. 7 at St. Louis

Aug. 8 at St. Louis

Aug. 9 at St. Louis

Aug. 11 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 12 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 13 Pittsburgh

Aug. 14 Pittsburgh

Aug. 15 Pittsburgh

Aug. 16 Pittsburgh

Aug. 18 at Boston

Aug. 19 at Boston

Aug. 20 at Milwaukee

Aug. 21 at Milwaukee

Aug. 22 at Milwaukee

Aug. 23 at Milwaukee

Aug. 24 St. Louis

Aug. 25 St. Louis

Aug. 26 St. Louis

Aug. 27 Milwaukee

Aug. 28 Milwaukee

Aug. 29 Milwaukee

Aug. 30 Milwaukee

Aug. 31 Baltimore

Sept. 1 Baltimore

Sept. 2 Baltimore

Sept. 4 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 5 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 6 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 8 at Milwaukee

Sept. 9 at Milwaukee

Sept. 10 at San Francisco

Sept. 11 at San Francisco

Sept. 12 at San Francisco

Sept. 13 at San Francisco

Sept. 15 Boston

Sept. 16 Boston

Sept. 17 St. Louis

Sept. 18 St. Louis

Sept. 19 St. Louis

Sept. 20 St. Louis

Sept. 21 at Miami

Sept. 22 at Miami

Sept. 24 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 25 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season on March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features an April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. This is the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof.

The commissioner’s office said Monday all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track to run from Oct. 20-28.

The All-Star Game is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14. The Cubs and Cardinals will play two games in London in June. The Yankees and White Sox will play Aug. 13 at a ballpark next to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

