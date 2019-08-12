Reds to open 2020 season at home with Cardinals

2020 Cincinnati Reds schedule
NOTE: Times TBA
March 26 St. Louis
March 28 St. Louis
March 29 St. Louis
March 30 at Toronto
March 31 at Toronto
April 1 at Toronto
April 2 at Pittsburgh
April 4 at Pittsburgh
April 5 at Pittsburgh
April 6 Milwaukee
April 7 Milwaukee
April 9 Philadelphia
April 10 Philadelphia
April 11 Philadelphia
April 12 Philadelphia
April 14 San Francisco
April 15 San Francisco
April 16 San Francisco
April 17 at N.Y. Yankees
April 18 at N.Y. Yankees
April 19 at N.Y. Yankees
April 20 at St. Louis
April 21 at St. Louis
April 22 at St. Louis
April 24 Arizona
April 25 Arizona
April 26 Arizona
April 27 Atlanta
April 28 Atlanta
April 29 Atlanta
May 1 at Washington
May 2 at Washington
May 3 at Washington
May 4 at N.Y. Mets
May 5 at N.Y. Mets
May 6 at N.Y. Mets
May 7 at Colorado
May 8 at Colorado
May 9 at Colorado
May 10 at Colorado
May 11 Miami
May 12 Miami
May 13 Miami
May 14 Milwaukee
May 15 Milwaukee
May 16 Milwaukee
May 17 Milwaukee
May 19 at Cleveland
May 20 at Cleveland
May 22 San Diego
May 23 San Diego
May 24 San Diego
May 25 San Diego
May 26 Pittsburgh
May 27 Pittsburgh
May 28 Pittsburgh
May 29 at Chicago Cubs
May 30 at Chicago Cubs
May 31 at Chicago Cubs
June 1 at Chicago Cubs
June 2 at Pittsburgh
June 3 at Pittsburgh
June 4 Chicago Cubs
June 5 Chicago Cubs
June 6 Chicago Cubs
June 7 Chicago Cubs
June 9 L.A. Dodgers
June 10 L.A. Dodgers
June 11 L.A. Dodgers
June 12 at Milwaukee
June 13 at Milwaukee
June 14 at Milwaukee
June 16 at San Diego
June 17 at San Diego
June 18 at San Diego
June 19 at St. Louis
June 20 at St. Louis
June 21 at St. Louis
June 23 Chicago Cubs
June 24 Chicago Cubs
June 25 Chicago Cubs
June 26 Washington
June 27 Washington
June 28 Washington
June 29 at L.A. Dodgers
June 30 at L.A. Dodgers
July 1 at L.A. Dodgers
July 2 at L.A. Dodgers
July 3 at Arizona
July 4 at Arizona
July 5 at Arizona
July 7 Cleveland
July 8 Cleveland
July 10 Pittsburgh
July 11 Pittsburgh
July 12 Pittsburgh
July 17 at Chicago Cubs
July 18 at Chicago Cubs
July 19 at Chicago Cubs
July 21 N.Y. Mets
July 22 N.Y. Mets
July 23 N.Y. Mets
July 24 Colorado
July 25 Colorado
July 26 Colorado
July 27 at Atlanta
July 28 at Atlanta
July 29 at Atlanta
July 30 at Atlanta
July 31 Tampa Bay
Aug. 1 Tampa Bay
Aug. 2 Tampa Bay
Aug. 4 at Philadelphia
Aug. 5 at Philadelphia
Aug. 6 at Philadelphia
Aug. 7 at St. Louis
Aug. 8 at St. Louis
Aug. 9 at St. Louis
Aug. 11 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 12 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 13 Pittsburgh
Aug. 14 Pittsburgh
Aug. 15 Pittsburgh
Aug. 16 Pittsburgh
Aug. 18 at Boston
Aug. 19 at Boston
Aug. 20 at Milwaukee
Aug. 21 at Milwaukee
Aug. 22 at Milwaukee
Aug. 23 at Milwaukee
Aug. 24 St. Louis
Aug. 25 St. Louis
Aug. 26 St. Louis
Aug. 27 Milwaukee
Aug. 28 Milwaukee
Aug. 29 Milwaukee
Aug. 30 Milwaukee
Aug. 31 Baltimore
Sept. 1 Baltimore
Sept. 2 Baltimore
Sept. 4 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 5 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 6 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 8 at Milwaukee
Sept. 9 at Milwaukee
Sept. 10 at San Francisco
Sept. 11 at San Francisco
Sept. 12 at San Francisco
Sept. 13 at San Francisco
Sept. 15 Boston
Sept. 16 Boston
Sept. 17 St. Louis
Sept. 18 St. Louis
Sept. 19 St. Louis
Sept. 20 St. Louis
Sept. 21 at Miami
Sept. 22 at Miami
Sept. 24 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 25 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season on March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features an April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.
Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. This is the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof.
The commissioner’s office said Monday all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track to run from Oct. 20-28.
The All-Star Game is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14. The Cubs and Cardinals will play two games in London in June. The Yankees and White Sox will play Aug. 13 at a ballpark next to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
