Garrison returns to ODU offensive line in ‘19

Clinton-Massie graduate Jake Garrison enters the 2019 football season with 21 consecutive starts on the offensive line for Ohio Dominican University.

The Division II program is located in Columbus.

Garrison was redshirted his freshman year but then started all 10 games in 2017 and all 11 games in 2017.

In 2018, the Panthers ranked 14th in the country in scoring (40.5 points per game) and total offense (439.1 yards per game.) ODU was also 22nd nationally in third down conversions (45.2 percent) and 39th in sacks allowed, while leading the country in completion percentage and ranking second in passing efficiency.

He earned honorable mention honors from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference both seasons.

Garrison also earned all-academic honors from the league as a criminal justice major. To be eligible for academic honors, students must have a 3.30 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

A 6-3, 310-pound redshirt-junior, Garrison is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Garrison. He has a sister, Ashley.

CM grad Garrison has made 21 straight starts