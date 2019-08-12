Ladycats open tennis season with 4-1 win

CINCINNATI — With a sweep of the three singles matches, the Blanchester High School girls tennis team opened its season with a 4-1 win over Colerain in non-league play on the west side of Cincinnati.

The Ladycats are 1-0 while Colerain is 0-1.

“I’m really pleased with how we started the season,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “There were a lot of nerves but I thought we battled through them well.”

Kayla Allen and Maddy Coyle won their singles matches while Annie Trovillo overcame some nerves to post her victory at third singles.

“Kayla and Maddy played exceptionally well,” Sexton said. “Annie was very tight to start but finally relaxed and finished strong.

“I was very pleased that first doubles (Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin) bounced back from a tough middle set. They can be very good when they play under control.”

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2019

At Colerain High School

Blanchester 4, Colerain 1

Singles

• Kayla Allen (B) d. Taylor Ritzi 6-0, 6-0

• Maddy Coyle (B) d. Stephanie Eschmeyer 6-0, 6-1

• Annie Trovillo (B) d. Nina Rigby 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

• Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin (B) d. Karisa Vickers, Samantha Woystek 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

• Rachel Bickett, Damber Dahal (C) d. Saliya Geary, Maggie Caldwell 6-0, 6-2

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-1.jpg