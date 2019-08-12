Hurricane struggles but edges Indians by one stroke

HILLSBORO — Two players had 38s Monday in the boys golf match between Wilmington and Hillsboro here at the Elks Golf Course.

But after that, scoring was hard to come by as the other 10 players had 50 or higher.

Wilmington prevailed by one stroke, 193 to 194, in the non-league matchup.

“We did not play well,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “We need some consistency and get some of our players confidence up. We have a couple of big matches coming up.”

Murphy and his Hillsboro counterpart — Gabe Mycroft — both had 38s.

Brayden Conley posted Wilmington’s next best score with a 50.

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2019

@Hillsboro Elks Golf Course

Wilmington 193 Hillsboro 194

WILMINGTON (193) Jack Murphy 38 Brady Leathley 54, Braydon Conley 50, Joey Bush 51, Brady Evans 57, Dylan Cole 58

HILLSBORO (194) Gabe Mycroft 38, Bryce Bledsoe 54, Ryan Harless 52, Gavin Puckett 52, Lawton Perry 50, Hayden Miller 56