6-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Keith Hill, Kenny Hill, Al Hardy and Gerry Schultz had a 6-under par 29 in damp conditions Tuesday in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Rocky Long, Denny Kruszka, Jim Luck.

• 31: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

• 31: Don Sicurella, Pete Fentress, John Faul, Gary Bishop.

• 32: Bruce Barrett, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson.

• 34: Gary Newbry, French Hatfield, Dave Miller.