GOSHEN – Gabby Woods set another Clinton-Massie record but the Lady Falcons finished as runnersup Tuesday to Cincinnati Summit Country Day at the CNE Shootout at Deer Track Golf Course.

Massie finished with 414 and Wilmington shot a 464 but Country Day posted a 375 to win the tournament.

“I didn’t expect to beat Summit,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “But I thought we’d finish better than we did. I was disappointed. It’s all mental.”

Woods topped by field by 11 shots, posting a 1-under par 70. She had an even par 71 last week.

“Gabby, obviously, phenomenal … and that was bogeying the last hole,” McGraw said. “She hit the ball really well, hit a lot of greens and putted well.”

For Wilmington, Lilly Middleton was the tournament runnerup with an 81.

SUMMARY

Aug 13, 2019

CNE Shootout

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team Scores: Summit Country Day 375 Clinton-Massie 414 Clermont Northeastern 435 Wilmington 464 West Union 477 Goshen 480

Clinton-Massie (414) Gabby Woods 70 Pearl Spurlock 107 Taylor Anderson 115 Luci Payne 122 Abby Schneider 128

Wilmington (464) Lilly Middleton 81 Maddie Steinmetz 121 Carsyn Custis 131 Riley Flint 131 Reiley Black 153

