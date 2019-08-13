Lady ‘Cane blanks Batavia in SBAAC opener

WILMINGTON – In workmanlike fashion, the Wilmington High School tennis team opened SBAAC American Division play Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Batavia on the WHS courts.

Wilmington goes to 2-0 overall.

The Lady Hurricane had a trio of straight set wins, including Claire Burns and Josie Nichols on the singles courts, and the doubles pairing of Rachel Barker and Annie Osborn.

SUMMARY

Aug 13 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Batavia 0

Singles

• Claire Burns def Elise Neal 6-0, 6-0

• Allie Kees def Megan Wallace 6-2, 6-3

• Josie Nichols def MiKayla Rash 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Mia Wright, Kennedy Williams 6-2, 6-0

• Rachel Barker, Annie Osborn def Chani Shelton, Holly Smith 6-0, 6-0