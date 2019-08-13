Finally on the court, CM opens with win

MT. ORAB – After two weeks of practice, the Clinton-Massie tennis team opened its season with a 5-0 win over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division action.

“It’s great to finally get new opponents to measure performance,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Everyone worked out the first match jitters and settled in to solid tennis. I’m excited to see what this season holds.

Clinton Massie is 1-0, 1-0, while Western Brown is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the division.

Elizabeth Mason and Vanessa Asher won a long match at second doubles after dropping the first set, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. The duo “found their rhythm” after starting in the hole, Deatherage said.

Liza Duncan and Nina Lazic, a pair of CM seniors, posted straight set wins in their singles matches.

Aug 13 2019

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

• Nina Lazic (12) defeated Madi Kirk 6-0, 6-0

• Liza Duncan (12) defeated Brooklyn Miller 6-0, 6-0

• Raelee Schulz (12) defeated Taylor Lewis 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall (12), Paige Wood (12) defeated Emily Huddleston, Hannah Bashear 6-4, 6-1

• Elizabeth Mason (10), Vanessa Asher (10) defeated Kiley Fox, Samarra Wagoner 2-6, 6-4, 10-7

