‘Cane tops Broncos by 10 at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Still looking for consistent scoring, the Wilmington High School boys golf team defeated Western Brown 182 to 192 Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club in non-league play.

Jack Murphy was again match medalist with a 35 as the Hurricane improved to 4-1.

Tabor Tesmer posted a 43 for the visiting Broncos.

“We are still looking for some consistency,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “But this is a good win for us. We go to their place on Thursday so we will need to be on our game.”

Gilmore said WHS is tied for first and needs to “get a lead before we host them (Western Brown) on the 20th.”

Despite being match medalist, Murphy struggled with his approach shots.

“But his wedge play and putting were fabulous,” the WHS coach pointed out.

Brady Evans had a 46 for WHS and Braydon Conley came in with 49. Joey Bush shot a 52 and Brady Leathley had a 55. Braden Harmeling carded a 56.