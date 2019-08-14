Spartans score 17o to 176 win over Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – After a long layoff, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team came back Wednesday and showed improvement despite a 170 to 176 loss to Waynesville at Majestic Springs Golf Course.
“While I am never happy with losing, I am very happy with the progress the players are making,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “After a disappointing opening match last week, the kids have worked extremely hard to improve their game.”
Ethan Johnson had a personal best 38 to earn match medalist honors.
Clay Carroll followed with a personal best 44 for the Falcons.
Bryce Combow had a 39 for Waynesville.