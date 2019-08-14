Taylor outlasts Blanchester for 3-2 tennis win

BLANCHESTER – Tennis coach Matt Sexton was hoping for a victory on his birthday.

Instead, he gladly accepted a strong effort and a 3-2 loss to Taylor in non-league tennis action on the BHS courts.

“Well, that was a wild match,” he said. “I was hoping for a win on my 40th birthday as a great present, but I’ll gladly take a great effort against a very solid team.”

Both teams are 1-1 on the year.

The match didn’t start until 5:15 p.m.

The deciding match was at second singles where Maddy Coyle of BHS dropped a 3-6, 7-5, [4-10] marathon.

“Coyle was up 5-0 in the second set but (Natalie) Swope it up at 5 and then Maddy won the next two games to close out the set,” Sexton said. “It was the deciding match, which normally we would play out, but since they had already played for three hours and Taylor had a long drive home, we decided to play a match tiebreak. Those are basically a coin toss. That was the margin between the two teams in this match.”

Sexton said Annie Trovillo at third singles battled through heat illness and lost a heart-breaking three-set match.

Kayla Allen, the BHS first singles player, had a nice two-set win while Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin at first doubles won in three sets.

SUMMARY

Aug. 14, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Taylor 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Kayla Allen (B) d. Monica Dart 6-3, 6-2

• Natalie Swope (T) d. Maddy Coyle 6-3, 5-7, [10-4]

• Danielle Gerth (T) d. Annie Trovillo 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

• Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin (B) d. Maggie Paul, Brooke Schoma 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

• Erin Day, Peyton Wells (T) d. Jill Richardson, Ashleigh Osborn 6-1, 6-1

