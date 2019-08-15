Homestand Highlights • August 15-21 • Reds vs. Cardinals & Padres

4 for $48 Ticket Offer: For the August 15-18 series against the Cardinals, buy four View Level tickets OR two Terrace Line tickets for just $48 and receive an exclusive Reds cap with EACH TICKET. Available only at reds.com/4for48.

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:10 p.m. (Gates open at 5:40 p.m.)

• Irish Community Night: Tonight is Irish Community Night at the ballpark with many of the pregame and in-game ceremonies featuring members of Cincinnati’s Irish community. The 2019 Cincinnati Celtic Festival will take place at The Banks, Aug. 16-18.

• First Pitch: Guitarist Seth Morrison from the band Skillet will throw out a ceremonial pitch. Skillet is the headliner for a concert at Riverbend Music Center on August 16.

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:10 p.m. (Gates open at 5:40 p.m.)

• Fireworks Friday: Rozzi’s fireworks show with a Grateful Dead soundtrack to begin approximately 10 minutes after the game ends.

• Naturalization Ceremony: More than 100 new U.S. citizens will be sworn in at a Naturalization Ceremony at Great American Ball Park. Federal Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman will preside over the ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. in the Fan Zone and concludes with the new citizens taking the Oath of Allegiance on the field prior to the singing of the National Anthem. The event is part of a national celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day (September 17), in which federal judges are naturalizing new citizens in major and minor league ballparks.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 6:40 p.m. (Gates open at 5:10 p.m.)

• Johnny Bench 150 Series Bobblehead: As part of the 150th Anniversary celebration, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Johnny Bench bobblehead. Second of two bobbleheads representing the Riverfront Stadium era.

• AJR postgame concert: Indie-pop band AJR will be performing a concert from the field, approximately 20 minutes after the game ends. Concert is free to all fans with a game ticket. A limited number of field passes are available at reds.com/AJR.

• 1976 Throwback Uniforms: All Reds players and on-field staff will wear 1976 throwback uniforms from the Big Red Machine’s second consecutive World Championship season. Throwback uniforms are available at the Reds Team Shop and details on all the throwbacks can be found at reds.com/150.

• First Pitch: Retired Buffalo Bills center, University of Louisville alum and Cincinnati native Eric Wood will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The Elder High School graduate is currently a color analyst for the Bills Radio Network.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:10 p.m. (Gates open at 11:40 a.m.)

• Tucker Barnhart Fathead® Wall Decal: As part of family day at the ballpark, Tucker Barnhart wall decal to kids 14 and younger.

• 1990 Throwback Uniforms: All Reds players and on-field staff will wear 1990 throwback uniforms from the wire-to-wire World Championship season. Throwback uniforms are available at the Reds Team Shop and details on all the throwbacks can be found at reds.com/150.

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 – Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 7:10 p.m. (Gates open at 5:40 p.m.)

• Black Family Reunion Family of the Year: Stanford Williams & Kristi Clement-Williams, the Black Family Reunion Family of the Year, will be honored during pregame ceremonies. The Black Family Reunion Celebration is August 15-18 at Sawyer Point.

• Community Makeover: Representatives from P&G, the Cincinnati Zoo and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center along with the Reds Community Fund and project partners will be recognized on the field for participating in the 2019 Community Makeover in St. Bernard. The day-long service project on August 1 included over 400 volunteers working at Ross Park and featured a dedication ceremony of the new Frank Robinson Field.

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 – Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 7:10 p.m. (Gates open at 5:40 p.m.)

• Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation: Pregame ceremonies will recognize Joe Torre and his Safe at Home Foundation. Founded in 2002 by the longtime Yankees manager and Baseball Hall of Famer, the foundation provides healing services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault in order to empower them to live healthy lives free of violence.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 – Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 12:35 p.m. (Gates open at 11:05 a.m.)

Ticket Offers for this Homestand

• 4 for $48 – Aug. 15-18: For the August 15-18 series against the Cardinals, buy four View Level tickets OR two Terrace Line tickets for just $48 and receive an exclusive Reds cap with EACH TICKET. Available only at reds.com/4for48.

• Celtic Festival Ticket Package – Aug. 15-18: To celebrate the 2019 Cincinnati Celtic Festival, this special package includes an exclusive Reds commemorative Celtic Festival mug, a ticket to one of the Aug. 15-18 Reds games and a free drink at both the game and the Celtic Festival. Available only at reds.com/Celtic.

• Thirsty Thursday – Aug. 15: For all Thursday Reds home games, fans can purchase a $30 package that includes a Field Box ticket and a $10 concession credit valid for food and beverages. Available only at reds.com/Thursday.

• Grateful Dead Ticket Package – Aug. 16: Dance your way to the ballpark for Grateful Dead Night with this special package that includes an exclusive Dancing Bear bobblehead and your ticket to the game plus postgame fireworks with a Grateful Dead soundtrack. Packages start at $25: reds.com/GratefulDead.

• Family Sunday – Aug. 18: For every Sunday home game, families can get up to three half-price tickets with purchase of a full-price ticket: reds.com/Family (Available in advance of game day, some restrictions apply)

• Senior Day – Aug. 21: Fans 50 and older may purchase select non-premium tickets at half-price in advance of game day only. Each ticket includes free same-day admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. Excludes Fioptics District, Upper View Level, Value View and Kroger Bleachers. Some restrictions apply. Available only at reds.com/Seniors.

• Business Day Special – Aug. 21: For $20, fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits. Drop your business card in the container at a Fan Accommodation Station and you could win tickets to the next Business Day Game. Some restrictions apply. Available at reds.com/SkipWork.

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore

• Tommy Helms autograph session – Aug. 16: 1966 Rookie of the Year Tommy Helms will be signing autographs on Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. For $15, fans can receive a signed 2017 Reds HOF Tommy Helms bobblehead. Museum admission required for non-members.

• Vada Pinson III meet & greet – Aug. 17: Vada Pinson III, son of Reds Hall of Famer Vada Pinson, will be at the museum on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to meet fans and share stories about his father. The event is free with museum admission or membership.

• Vada Pinson bobblehead: Fans can receive a Vada Pinson bobblehead with regular-price admission to the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum (or a Great American Ball Park tour) on Saturdays and Sundays throughout August, while supplies last. With his combination of speed and power, Pinson was a two-time All-Star and with Frank Robinson anchored one of the strongest outfields in the National League. A brilliant defender, Pinson’s talents in center field were acknowledged with a Gold Glove Award in 1961 and Reds Hall of Fame induction in 1977.