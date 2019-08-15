Beavercreek hands Wilmington first loss

WILMINGTON – Led by state qualifier Julia Bays, Beavercreek handed Wilmington its first loss of the season, 3-2, Thursday in a non-league tennis power battle on the WHS courts.

“For us to go out and compete so closely with Beavercreek was a very satisfying experience for our players,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.

“I’m really proud of our play tonight.”

Bays gave WHS sophomore sensation Claire Burns her first loss of the season, 3-6, 4-6. Last season in the district tournament, Bays also defeated Burns but “it really wasn’t a close match,” Cooper said.

“Claire really had her hands full with Julia,” the WHS coach said. “She’s a state qualifier, a senior and a very crafty left-handed player.”

Allie Kees won the match of the night, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 10-5 at second singles.

“Allie’s experience and determination was the difference in her match,” said Cooper.

The WHS coach said Josie Nichols played almost flawless tennis at third singles to post Wilmington’s other victory.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2019

@Wilmington High School

Beavercreek 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

• Claire Burns was def by Julia Bays 3-6, 4-6

• Allie Kees defeated Keasi Lutz 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 10-5

• Josie Nichols defeated Olivia Ling 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Rachel Barker were def by Katie-Ann Woehl, Taylor Schaaf 2-6, 1-6

• Annie Osborn, Emilee Pham were def by Chloe Stanforth, Courtney Knight 3-6, 2-6

