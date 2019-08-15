Woods crosses over and tops 73-player boys field

SARDINIA – It wasn’t a school record but Gabby Woods’ performance Thursday was equally impressive.

Playing in the SBAAC American Division match at White Oak Golf Course, Woods shot a 2-over par 38 and earned medalist honors.

“To be honest, I’ve never seen her swing a club until tonight,” said CM boys coach Phil Larrick, who played softball many years with Gabby’s father, Larry.

Making her first appearance in a boys golf outing this season, Woods led the 73-player field and put the Falcons on top with a 183.

“We knew it before the season started that she would play a few matches with us … we didn’t know how much or which events,” said Larrick.

Larrick said there was no resentment from his squad about a girl sliding into the No. 1 spot in a boys event.

“They were thrilled to have her,” said Larrick. “Hopefully her work ethic and the other things she does rubs off on the other kids.”

On Wednesday, Woods established another Clinton-Massie girls golf record by shooting a 5-under par 29 at Colonial Pines.

On Thursday, Batavia was second with a 192. Wilmington was fourth with a 199.

Western Brown has the overall lead in the American Division standings by two strokes over Wilmington.

Jack Murphy of Wilmington had a 41 and is the top individual player in the league after 27 of 63 holes.

In addition to Woods, Massie got a career best 43 by Dakota Gasaway. Larrick noted since opening with a 427 in the SBAAC 18-hole event, his Falcons have shown steady improvement.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2019

@White Oak Golf Course

SBAAC American Division

Team Scores

Clinton-Massie 183, Batavia 192, Western Brown 197, Wilmington 199 New Richmond 202 Goshen 272

Individuals

Wilmington (199) Jack Murphy 41 Braydon Conley 51 Brady Evans 52 Brady Leathley 56 Joey Bush 55 Braden Harmeling 60

Clinton-Massie (183) Gabby Woods 38 Ethan Johnson 54 Mike Moritz 50 Dakota Gasaway 43 Jonathan Rumbarger 52 Clay Carroll 56

