Rollins signs deal

Quinten Rollins has signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

A 2010 graduate of Wilmington High School, Rollins has been a free agent since being released by Arizona last season.

The 49ers played at Cincinnati in the second week of the NFL season on Sept. 15.

Rollins was a second round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2015 and played 33 games over the course of three seasons. He had three career interceptions, including a pick-6 of Cardinals quarterback Nick Foles during his rookie season.

But injuries hampered Rollins and he was released in 2017.

He signed on with the Arizona Cardinals but did not play.

Rollins made a meteoric rise in the football world following four years of basketball at Miami of Ohio. He played one year of football for the Redhawks and had seven interceptions.

Despite his inexperience, the Packers made him the 62nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Quinten Rollins, shown here during training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2015, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_DSC02361.jpg Quinten Rollins, shown here during training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2015, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Mark Huber | News Journal File

2010 WHS graduate returns to football with 49ers