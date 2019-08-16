Lady ‘Cane nets 3-2 win over Mercy-McAuley

CINCINNATI – Behind a strong showing on the three singles courts, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Mercy-McAuley 3-2 Friday in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament at LaSalle High School.

Wilmington (3-1 on the year) advances to the second round of the tournament.

The Lady Hurricane will play at Centerville High School against the Lady Elks. The match must be played no later than Sept. 1 but a date has not yet been set by the two schools.

Claire Burns breezed through her first singles match, 6-0, 6-0.

Allie Kees and Josie Nichols both posted wins, Kees 6-4, 6-1 and Nichols 6-4, 6-3.

SUMMARY

Aug 16 2019

OTCA Team Tournament

@LaSalle High School

Singles

• Claire Burns def Alana Lambers 6-0, 6-0

• Allie Kees def Lauren Schutte 6-4, 6-1

• Josie Nichols def Zaria Mapp 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Rachel Barker were def by Ellie Rohling, Irena Loth 1-6, 1-6

• Emilee Pham, Annie Osborn were def by Madi Earle, Eva Villamanga 4-6, 0-6

Allie Kees posted a 6-4, 6-1 win at second singles Friday against Mercy-McAuley in an Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament match. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_TEN_alliekees5bvme-1.jpg Allie Kees posted a 6-4, 6-1 win at second singles Friday against Mercy-McAuley in an Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament match. Mark Huber | News Journal