Taylor, Pham lift WHS to 3-2 win over Notre Dame

Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham won a two-set marathon Saturday to lift Wilmington to a 3-2 win over Toledo Notre Dame Academy in the Ohio Showcase Showdown at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Pham and Taylor were 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) winners over Shannon Bollin and Amanda Pawlecki at first doubles.

“Jenna and Emilee delivered under pressure twice in a row, even after being interrupted by an 80-minute rain delay,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Taylor and Pham led 5-3 in the first-set tiebreak when the match was halted by rain.

“I’m proud of this team’s ability to stay focused and persevere even after four matches in five days and winning the last two on the road,” said Cooper.

Wilmington improved to 4-1 with the win.

“That Notre Dame singles line is the most consistent threesome I’ve seen on one team for a long time,” the WHS coach said. “They were each like backboards, but they could also really make shots. They made us play our best.”

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2019

Ohio Showcase Showdown

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Wilmington 3 Toledo Notre Dame 2

Singles

• Claire Burns def Charlize Delos Santos 6-4, 6-4

• Allie Kees was def by Sarah Miller 1-6, 6-7 (4-7)

• Josie Nichols def Claire Kersten 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Shannon Bollin, Amanda Pawlecki 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5)

• Rachel Barker, Annie Osborn were def by Natalie Doumet, Taylor Roscoe 4-6, 3-6

