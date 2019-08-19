Lady Falcons blitz Hillsboro 5-0 for 2-0 start

HILLSBORO — Clinton-Massie swept all courts in straight sets Monday night in the heat and humidity of Highland County, topping Hillsboro 5-0 in non-league tennis action.

Elizabeth Mason recorded her first varsity singles win in the longest match of the evening, 6-3 6-3, at third singles.

”We are still adjusting the lineup to determine doubles chemistry and how we match up best,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Our seniors are improving daily and leading by example.”

The Lady Falcons are 2-0 on the season and travel to Wilmington Tuesday for an SBAAC matchup.

SUMMARY

Aug 19, 2019

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Hillsboro 0

Singles

• Nina Lazic defeated Miriam Studebaker 6-0, 6-0

• Raelee Schulz defeated Alexia Nicholas 6-0, 6-1

• Elizabeth Mason defeated Caroline Crouch 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Jenna Wilson, Haley Norman 6-1, 6-2

• Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Stephanie Patton, Abigail Koogler 6-2, 6-2

