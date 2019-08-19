WHS boys avenge earlier loss to BHS

BEAVERCREEK – Avenging a big loss earlier in the year, Wilmington edged Beavercreek 190 to 191 Monday at Beavercreek Golf Club in non-league boys golf action.

Wilmington lost to Beavercreek on Aug. 9 at Snow Hill Country Club, 349 to 381.

“We are getting closer to where we need to be and definitely a step in the right direction,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “Still have work to do but we are getting closer.”

Jack Murphy led Wilmington again with a 5-over par 41.

Braydon Conley had a 48 and Joey Bush came in with a 50. Braden Harmeling shot a 51.

Brady Evens and Brady Leathley also played for the Hurricane.

