Ladycats fall in heat, humidity to WB 3-2

MT. ORAB – In warm and sticky conditions, the Blanchester tennis team was defeated by Western Brown 3-2 in a non-league matchup in Brown County.

“Lot of credit to all the girls battling some hot and humid conditions,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a tough day out there.”

Kayla Allen and Annie Trovillo posted singles wins for the Ladycats.

“Kayla continued her strong play,” said Sexton. “She’s been very steady throughout six sets so far. Annie had a nice bounce-back win.”

SUMMARY

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

At Western Brown High School

Western Brown 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Kayla Allen (B) d. Brooklyn Miller 6-3, 6-0

• Madison Kirk (W) d. Maddy Coyle 6-3, 6-3

• Annie Trovillo (B) d. Hannah Brashear 7-6(4), 6-2

Doubles

• Taylor Lewis, Kylie Fox (W) d. Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin 6-2, 6-0

• Emily Huddleston, Liz Young (W) d. Carolyn Bockhorst, Mia Torres 6-2, 6-0

