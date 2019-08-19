Locals perform well as fall hits full stride

WHS boys golf 190

Beavercreek 191

BEAVERCREEK – Avenging a big loss earlier in the year, Wilmington edged Beavercreek 190 to 191 Monday at Beavercreek Golf Club in non-league boys golf action.

Wilmington lost to Beavercreek on Aug. 9 at Snow Hill Country Club, 349 to 381.

“We are getting closer to where we need to be and definitely a step in the right direction,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “Still have work to do but we are getting closer.”

Jack Murphy led Wilmington again with a 5-over par 41.

Braydon Conley had a 48 and Joey Bush came in with a 50. Braden Harmeling shot a 51.

Brady Evens and Brady Leathley also played for the Hurricane.

Blanchester 3

NR volleyball 2

NEW RICHMOND – A solid team effort propelled the Blanchester High School volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 win over New Richmond Monday in non-league action.

“All and all it was a good team effort all the way around,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “The girls really worked hard and worked together and got the job done. It’s always nice to get the first one under our belts, especially for our four freshman.”

Holly Scott had a dig, two perfect passes, six assists and 11 service points for BHS. Ally Davis added a dig, 10 perfect passes, three kills and 10 points. Caili Baumann had two perfect passes, three kills, a block and 11 points. Summer Schutte finished with a dig, five perfect passes, five assists, a kill and 12 points.

Madison Creager chipped in with three digs, two perfect passes and seven points. Emma Falgner posted three digs and five perfect passes. Ainsley Whitaker had two digs, three perfect passes, two kills and seven points. Hailey Mulvihill had a perfect pass, two kills, a block and 12 points.

CM tennis 5

Hillsboro 0

HILLSBORO — Clinton-Massie swept all courts in straight sets Monday night in the heat and humidity of Highland County, topping Hillsboro 5-0 in non-league tennis action.

Elizabeth Mason recorded her first varsity singles win in the longest match of the evening, 6-3 6-3, at third singles.

”We are still adjusting the lineup to determine doubles chemistry and how we match up best,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Our seniors are improving daily and leading by example.”

The Lady Falcons are 2-0 on the season and travel to Wilmington Tuesday for an SBAAC matchup.

SUMMARY

Aug 19, 2019

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Hillsboro 0

Singles

• Nina Lazic defeated Miriam Studebaker 6-0, 6-0

• Raelee Schulz defeated Alexia Nicholas 6-0, 6-1

• Elizabeth Mason defeated Caroline Crouch 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Jenna Wilson, Haley Norman 6-1, 6-2

• Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Stephanie Patton, Abigail Koogler 6-2, 6-2

WB tennis 3

Blanchester 2

MT. ORAB – In warm and sticky conditions, the Blanchester tennis team was defeated by Western Brown 3-2 in a non-league matchup in Brown County.

“Lot of credit to all the girls battling some hot and humid conditions,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a tough day out there.”

Kayla Allen and Annie Trovillo posted singles wins for the Ladycats.

“Kayla continued her strong play,” said Sexton. “She’s been very steady throughout six sets so far. Annie had a nice bounce-back win.”

SUMMARY

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

At Western Brown High School

Western Brown 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Kayla Allen (B) d. Brooklyn Miller 6-3, 6-0

• Madison Kirk (W) d. Maddy Coyle 6-3, 6-3

• Annie Trovillo (B) d. Hannah Brashear 7-6(4), 6-2

Doubles

• Taylor Lewis, Kylie Fox (W) d. Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin 6-2, 6-0

• Emily Huddleston, Liz Young (W) d. Carolyn Bockhorst, Mia Torres 6-2, 6-0

WHS tennis 3

Toledo NDA 2

Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham won a two-set marathon Saturday to lift Wilmington to a 3-2 win over Toledo Notre Dame Academy in the Ohio Showcase Showdown at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Pham and Taylor were 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) winners over Shannon Bollin and Amanda Pawlecki at first doubles.

“Jenna and Emilee delivered under pressure twice in a row, even after being interrupted by an 80-minute rain delay,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Taylor and Pham led 5-3 in the first-set tiebreak when the match was halted by rain.

“I’m proud of this team’s ability to stay focused and persevere even after four matches in five days and winning the last two on the road,” said Cooper.

Wilmington improved to 4-1 with the win.

“That Notre Dame singles line is the most consistent threesome I’ve seen on one team for a long time,” the WHS coach said. “They were each like backboards, but they could also really make shots. They made us play our best.”

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2019

Ohio Showcase Showdown

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Wilmington 3 Toledo Notre Dame 2

Singles

• Claire Burns def Charlize Delos Santos 6-4, 6-4

• Allie Kees was def by Sarah Miller 1-6, 6-7 (4-7)

• Josie Nichols def Claire Kersten 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Shannon Bollin, Amanda Pawlecki 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5)

• Rachel Barker, Annie Osborn were def by Natalie Doumet, Taylor Roscoe 4-6, 3-6

