Lady ‘Cane opens with 3-set loss to Lady Bucs

The Wilmington High School volleyball team opened its season Monday with a 17-25, 19-25, 21-25 loss to Xenia in non-league action at Fred Summers Court.

“Not the way we hoped to start the season, but there were bright spots throughout the evening,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said . “One of those being consistent serving. The team was 89 percent from behind the serving line.”

Emily Butcher and Kathryn Hardin led the team in kills with seven, followed by Caroline Diels with five, Mariah Knowles with three and Sami McCord and Emily Self with two each.

“Our setters, Chay Johns and Caroline Diels, did a great job of moving the ball around and giving our hitters opportunities,” Persinger added.

Wilmington won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-22. Xenia prevailed in the freshman match 11-25, 13-25.

