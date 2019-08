The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated New Richmond 25-15, 9-25, 25-14 Monday in its season-opening match.

Makenna Maddix had 13 points, six aces, two assists and two kills for Blanchester.

Taylor Combs posted 11 points with six aces, two assists and a kill. Mariah Lanham had seven points, four of those aces. Makayla Lanham had two points, an ace, and three blocks at the net. Rianna Mueller had three points and two aces while Sarah Pell had two blocks.

