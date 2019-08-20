4 medal for Wilmington at Springboro 2-miler

SPRINGBORO – Battling hot and humid conditions, four members of the Wilmington City Schools cross country program earn medals Monday at the Springboro 2-Miler.

“Many improvements over last year’s times,” WHS coach Eileen Grosse said. “All in all, a good start to the season.”

Tyler Parks (11th in the boys race), Tyler Preston (14th in the boys race), Sophie Huffman (fourth in the girls race) and Madilyn Brausch (12th in the middle school girls race) all finished in the top 20 of their respective races to take home individual hardware.

Springboro 2-miler

@Springboro High School

HS Boys Results

Team Scores

Beavercreek 50 Miamisburg 90 Greenville 96 Lakota West 111 Alter 116 Springboro 119 Wilmington 119 Carroll 207 West Carrollton 284. Incomplete Middletown Christian, Cincinnati Christian, Reading

Individuals (268 runners)

11, Tyler Parks 11:34.4

14, Tyler Preston 11:45.2

27, Pedro Escobedo 12:13.3

34, Garrett Stoffer 12:21.2

52, Sam Eastes 12:40

75, Noah Geggie 13:00.7

96, Calvin Walls 13:23.0

190, Tony Wilens-Mabry 14:45.8

203, Brady McKinney 15:09.6

219, Brandon Walters 15:31.7

221, Adonis Peterson 15:34.5

232, Izaia Billingsley 16:03.2

HS Girls Results

Team Scores

Miamisburg 29 Beavercreek 69 Springboro 75 Alter 128 Wilmington 133 Greenville 147 Lakota West 181 Cincinnati Christian 221 Carroll 249 West Carrollton 313. Incomplete Middletown Christian, Reading

Individuals (152 runners)

4, Sophie Huffman 13:48.5

22, Sylena Baltazar 15:13.6

23, Skye Carpenter 15:44.2

45, Emma Simpson 16:16.8

85, Shannon O’Boyle 17:46.6

93, Kalli Abbitt 18:08

MS Boys Results

Individuals (238 runners)

73, Connor Walters 14:38.6

116, Oliver McDermott 15:16.6

219 Isaac Jeffrey 20:33.0

MS Girls Results

Individuals (204 runners)

12, Madilyn Brausch 14:09.5

146, Taliah Billingsley 19:39.7

