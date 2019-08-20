McConahay tops National field with 38

GEORGETOWN – East Clinton’s Gage McConahay had a three-over par 38 Tuesday in the SBAAC National Division outing at Buttermilk Falls Golf Course.

McConahay was the top individual on the day at the 3,041-yard par 35 nine-hole layout.

Even though Georgetown won team honors Tuesday, Clermont Northeastern leads the National Division by five shots over Georgetown. East Clinton is a distant third, 42 strokes behind CNE.

McConahay has a seven stroke lead in National Division player of the year honors, 117 to 124, over Foster Kuntz of CNE. Brian Miller of Blanchester is fourth.

Miller had a 50 for BHS on Tuesday.

SUMMARY

Aug 20, 2019

SBAAC National Division Boys Golf

@Buttermilk Falls Golf Course

Team Scores

Georgetown 184 Clermont Northeastern 193 East Clinton 195 Blanchester 209

Individuals

Blanchester (209) Brian Miller 50 Ashlin Benne 52 Logan Heitzman 51 Trenton Czaika 60 Andrew Osborn Bryce Brandow 56

Clermont NE (193) Foster Kuntz 46 Jake Ansteatt 47 Austin Yeager 48 Cooper Woolery 52 Logan Carlier 62 Joey Shumard 59

Georgetown (184) Kaden Mountain 43 Austin Meranda 48 Robert Aubrey 47 Aaron Teagarden 46 Carson Malott 53 Greg Vaughan 60

East Clinton (195) Gage McConahay 38 Quinten Tolle 58 Evan Stewart 51 Nathan Ellis 55 Cooper Rack 57 Lane Baker 51

Felicity (INC) Samuel Van Huss 70 Nathan Pence 42

Bethel-Tate (INC) Nate Keller 67 Xavier Vanchure 57

