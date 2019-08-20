Williamsburg blanks Blanchester girls 8-0

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Williamsburg 8-0 Tuesday in the season opener at Barbour Memorial Field in SBAAC National Division play.

Williamsburg led 2-0 before a lightning break suspended play just five minutes into the contest, coach Kurt Ballinger said.

Williamsburg led 5-0 at halftime.

Bri Haun and Lacie Tedrick played well on defense for BHS, Ballinger said. Alyssa Griffith had 10 saves in goal.

Kyra Renick and Lana Roy “put in tough shifts in the midfield,” Ballinger said, and Rylan Coyle was the top offensive threat.