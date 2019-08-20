Poised Hurricane bounces Bulldogs 2-1

WILMINGTON – Jacob Romer’s goal late in the match lifted Wilmington to a 2-1 win over Batavia Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

“A great team win to start the season,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “The boys played with passion and poise.”

Matt Butcher scored the only goal of the first half to put WHS up 1-0 at the intermission. Nathan Wood assisted on the goal in the 35th minute.

Romer than broke a 1-1 tie with a goal with 6:30 to play in the match. Josh Vaughan was credited with an assist.

From there, goalkeeper Collin Webber and the WHS defense kept the Bulldogs at bay and gave Wilmington a season-opening win.

“Our defensive unit was outstanding and was comprised of Avery Warix and Butcher in the middle and Avery Bradshaw and Wood outside. Webber played brilliantly in goal.”

