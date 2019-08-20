Gabby tops boys field again as CM wins divisional

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Once again, Clinton-Massie’s Gabby Woods posted the low score in the SBAAC American Division boys golf outing Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club.

Woods 1-over 36 was best by six strokes over runnerup Jack Murphy of Wilmington.

The Falcons also had the low score in the team standings, 179 to 184 over second place Batavia. Wilmington was third with 185.

“Kids are playing better and I am very pleased with the extra effort the kids have been giving,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “It is paying off.”

SUMMARY

Aug 20, 2019

SBAAC American Division Boys Golf

@Snow Hill Country Club

Team Scores

Clinton-Massie 179 Batavia 184 Wilmington 185 New Richmond 198 Western Brown 200 Goshen 240

Individuals

Batavia (184) Austin Hensley 45 Luke Turner 47 Ethan Bacca 45 Ty Shepard 52 Josh Berger 50 Ethan Hensley 47

Clinton-Massie (179) Gabby Woods 36 Mike Moritz 48 Ethan Johnson 50 Dakota Gasaway 45 Jonathan Rumbarger 57 Clay Carroll 52

Goshen (240) Brice Noland 54 Ethan Cox 66 Colton Rich 60 Tim Bauer 64 Tyler Re 62 Tyler Herrera 68

New Richmond (198) Jack Beineke 45 Jackson Miller 44 Connor Fouss 50 Brady Merz 59 Nathan Schneider 64 Tyler Arlinghouse 60

Western Brown (200) Tabor Tesmer 47 Kellan Pinkerton 51 Kaden Huddle 52 Hunter Bolender 52 Austin Hutson 55 Anthony Wright 50

Wilmington (185) Jack Murphy 42 Braydon Conley 50 Brady Evans 47 Brady Leathley 51 Joey Bush 46 Braden Harmeling 50

