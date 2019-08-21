Blanchester boys soccer gives Freeman first varsity win 1-0

BLANCHESTER – Behind a stout defense, the Blanchester boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Williamsburg in SBAAC National Division play.

“I was impressed by the amount of energy and intensity on both sides,” first-year BHS coach Andrew Freeman said. “We did a good job of controlling the ball throughout the contest but were a little heavy with our touch for the majority of the night.”

But Freeman’s Wildcats created numerous scoring chances and capitalized late in the match when Colton Wilson headed in Jordan Gray’s throw-in.

From there, goalkeeper Gavin Colebank and the defense held Williamsburg scoreless to preserve Freeman’s first varsity soccer coaching win.

“The amount of effort that our players displayed was outstanding,” Freeman said. “Our challenge now is to maintain our composure and prepare for Georgetown Thursday night.”

