Woods holds off Middleton at the Elks

WILMINGTON – Gabby Woods was finally pushed in a golf tournament this year but the Clinton-Massie senior prevailed again, winning the SBAAC girls golf outing Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Woods had a 1-under 34 while Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton finished as runnerup with an even par 35.

“Gabby didn’t have her best but still managed a 1-under 34,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

Clinton-Massie was the overall team winner with a 171 while Clermont Northeastern was runnerup with a 189.

Pearl Spurlock and Taylor Anderson both had personal best scores for the Lady Falcons.

“We know each time out we need others to step up and they (Spurlock and Anderson) have been,” McGraw said.

Wilmington was third at 191 and Blanchester was sixth. East Clinton did not have a complete team.

Ashlin Benne had a 43 for Blanchester’s low score while Marci Ellis posted 62 for East Clinton’s best.

Massie leads the overall standings by 20 strokes over the Lady Rockets.

Woods is first in the individual standings with 134 total. Middleton is second with 160.

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2019

SBAAC Girls Outing

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Team Scores

Clinton-Massie 171 Clermont Northeastern 189 Wilmington 191 New Richmond 198 Goshen 220 Blanchester 235 Western Brown 278 East Clinton INC

Individuals

Clinton-Massie (171) Gabby Woods 34 Taylor Anderson 43 Abby Schneider 49 Pearl Spurlock 45 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 50 Luci Payne 55

Clermont NE (189) Taylor Shumard 42 Gracie Minton Tia Tuneburg 70 Sadie Hoeppner 45 Hailey Stegeman 41 Genna Beebee 71

Goshen (220) Madi Arnett 48 Brecken Wells 53 Julia Matthewson 59 Kay Alexander 70 Kyleigh Campbell 60

New Richmond (198) Tatem Linder 51 Jetta McCarty 58 Mackenzie Gammon 48 Meadow Holcomb 57 Emily Fischer 48 Katie Gardner 51

Western Brown (278) Kayleigh McCarty 64 Becky Roblero-Solis 64 Bella Fite 75 Megan Richman 75

Wilmington (191) Lilly Middleton 35 Brooklyn Taylor Madison Gilbert 52 Maddie Steinmetz 54 Riley Flint 64 Carsyn Custis 50

East Clinton (INC) Gretchen Boggs 74 Marci Ellis 62

Blanchester (235) Ashlin Benne 43 Regan Grogg 54 Zoey Hupp 73 Daniel Bolser 66 Emmy Hodge 72

