Loveland hands WHS tennis second loss 4-1

WILMINGTON – Claire Burns was the lone winner Wednesday as the Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Loveland 4-1 in a non-league match on the WHS courts.
The Lady Hurricane drops to 4-2 on the year.
“This match was undecided with two courts still on,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.
Burns posted a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win over Anna Svitkovich, who was a district qualifier in 2018 and already posted a win over a state qualifier this season.
“Claire played very smart tennis and was in command of her game,” said Cooper. “This was a high quality win for Claire.”
Allie Kees lost in three sets.
“Tonight I saw Allie and Claire’s best tennis,” the WHS coach said.
Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham forced a tiebreaker in the second set before falling at first doubles.
SUMMARY
Aug 21, 2019
@Wilmington High School
Loveland 4 Wilmington 1
Singles
• Claire Burns def Anna Svitkovich 7-6 (7-3), 6-2
• Allie Kees was def by Tess Broerman 4-6, 6-4, 2-6
• Josie Nichols was def by Sarah McKenzie 4-6, 6-7 (3-7)
Doubles
• Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham were def by Maira Hodar, Tess Broerman 1-6, 6-7 (3-7)
• Rachel Barker, Gracie Conger were def by Babs Dwyer, Allison Partin 4-6, 0-6