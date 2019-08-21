Loveland hands WHS tennis second loss 4-1

WILMINGTON – Claire Burns was the lone winner Wednesday as the Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Loveland 4-1 in a non-league match on the WHS courts.

The Lady Hurricane drops to 4-2 on the year.

“This match was undecided with two courts still on,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Burns posted a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win over Anna Svitkovich, who was a district qualifier in 2018 and already posted a win over a state qualifier this season.

“Claire played very smart tennis and was in command of her game,” said Cooper. “This was a high quality win for Claire.”

Allie Kees lost in three sets.

“Tonight I saw Allie and Claire’s best tennis,” the WHS coach said.

Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham forced a tiebreaker in the second set before falling at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2019

@Wilmington High School

Loveland 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

• Claire Burns def Anna Svitkovich 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

• Allie Kees was def by Tess Broerman 4-6, 6-4, 2-6

• Josie Nichols was def by Sarah McKenzie 4-6, 6-7 (3-7)

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham were def by Maira Hodar, Tess Broerman 1-6, 6-7 (3-7)

• Rachel Barker, Gracie Conger were def by Babs Dwyer, Allison Partin 4-6, 0-6