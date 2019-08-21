Clinton-Massie tennis blanks East Clinton 5-0

LEES CREEK – Clinton Massie spoiled the home opener for East Clinton tennis Wednesday night by sweeping all courts in two sets.

CM improves to 3-0 on the season, while East Clinton drops to 0-1.

Three courts for CM had straight set wins (6-0, 6-0), Liza Duncan at second singles, Raelee Schulz at third singles, and the second doubles combination of Paige Wood and Kenzie Stinchcomb.

“After (Tuesday night’s) lightning suspension of match play at Wilmington, it was great to have clear tennis weather again,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2019

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

• Nina Lazic defeated Carlie Ellis 6-0, 6-1

• Liza Duncan defeated Sarah Ross 6-0, 6-0

• Raelee Schulz defeated Justiny Hughes 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Elizabeth Mason defeated Melina Noble, Alexia Garen 6-2, 6-0

• Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Mersadees Hughes, Holly Bernard 6-0, 6-0

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-3.jpg