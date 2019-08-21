Monroe stings Blanchester on BHS courts 5-0

BLANCHESTER — Despite a 5-0 loss, Blanchester tennis coach Matt Sexton said this was his squad’s best match of the season.

“Top to bottom, that was our best effort of the season,” Sexton said. “Monroe has a very solid team. Their first singles is the best we’ve seen this year. She’s legit.”

Monroe is 2-0 while Blanchester drops to 1-3.

Sexton said Maddy Coyle at second singles and Grace Irwin and Taylor Bradley at first doubles had bounce-back efforts after sluggish play on Monday.

Irwin and Bradley lost a three-hour match at first doubles.

“It was a great match to play before getting into divisional play; it was a great effort by all,” the BHS coach said. “Hopefully we can take that same effort into tomorrow.”

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Monroe 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

• Julia Peterson d. Kayla Allen 6-0, 6-2

• Renee Lyons d. Maddy Coyle 7-5, 6-4

• Kaytlyn Etler d. Annie Trovillo 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

• Lili Volk, Hayley Wolfe d. Grace Irwin, Taylor Bradley 5-7, 6-1, 7-5

• Candace Scott, Skylar Bazarthall d. Ashleigh Osborn, Maggie Caldwell 7-5, 6-2