WHS volleyball notches first win in 4

GEORGETOWN – A fast-paced Wilmington High School volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday over Georgetown 25-14, 25-13, 24-26, 25-12 in non-league action at the Brian Grant Gym.

“Tonight was a total team effort,” said WHS coach Jenna Persinger, who added the team pushed the pace of the game and played aggressively from start to finish.”

Kathryn Hardin and Emily Self led the team at the net with nine kills each. Harlie Bickett led the Lady Hurricane in digs but “she had a ton of help in the back row from Vanessa Addison and Logan Osborne,” Persinger added.

Wilmington continues to serve well, reaching 94 percent in the victory.

Caroline Diels had seven kills and 13 assists. Emily Butcher had six kills and Sami McCord added three. Mariah Knowles chipped in with two kills. Chay Johns led WHS with 20 set assists.

The Wilmington junior varsity posted a 25-10, 25-7 win.