Lady Hurricane blitzes Broncos 5-0

WILMINGTON – With four courts sporting 6-0, 6-0 scores, the Wilmington High School tennis team moved to 2-0 in the SBAAC American Division with a 5-0 win over Western Brown Thursday on the WHS courts.

Wilmington is 5-2 overall and 2-0 now in the SBAAC American Division.

Claire Burns, Allie Kees and Josie Nichols posted straight sets singles win while Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham were 6-0, 6-0 winners at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

Claire Burns def Madison Kirk 6-0, 6-0

Allie Kees def Brooklyn Miller 6-0, 6-0

Josie Nichols def Hannah Brashear 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Taylor Lewis, Kylie Fox 6-0, 6-0

Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger def Emily Huddleston, Liz Young 6-2, 6-2

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-11.jpg