Lady Hurricane blitzes Broncos 5-0

WILMINGTON – With four courts sporting 6-0, 6-0 scores, the Wilmington High School tennis team moved to 2-0 in the SBAAC American Division with a 5-0 win over Western Brown Thursday on the WHS courts.
Wilmington is 5-2 overall and 2-0 now in the SBAAC American Division.
Claire Burns, Allie Kees and Josie Nichols posted straight sets singles win while Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham were 6-0, 6-0 winners at first doubles.
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2019
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 5 Western Brown 0
Singles
Claire Burns def Madison Kirk 6-0, 6-0
Allie Kees def Brooklyn Miller 6-0, 6-0
Josie Nichols def Hannah Brashear 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Taylor Lewis, Kylie Fox 6-0, 6-0
Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger def Emily Huddleston, Liz Young 6-2, 6-2