‘Burg bumps Massie in season opener

WILLIAMSBURG – The Clinton-Massie volleyball team opened its season Thursday with a 16-25, 12-25, 19-25 loss to Williamsburg in a non-league match at WHS.

“We just couldn’t put a ball down against them and they have some very solid hitters,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said, adding Williamsburg is a very tough team.

Kennedy Thompson had a kill, 20 assists, a dig, an ace and two points. Delany Miller finished with a point, six kills and seven digs. Rylee Richardson had four points, two kills, 16 digs and two blocks.

Cadin Reveal had six points, nine kills, an assist, eight digs and two blocks. Carly Moritz contributed three kills, an assist, three digs and two points. Courtney Fisher had a point and two digs. Hannah Doss came up with two digs.

