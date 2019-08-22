Bulldogs come out on top against Ladycats in 4

BLANCHESTER – A slow start doomed the Blanchester volleyball team in a 14-25, 7-25, 25-22, 20-25 loss Thursday to Batavia in a non-league match at the BHS gym.

“We started out really slow and not on our game,” Blanchester coach Jenna Weisflock said. “But once we woke up and played how I know we can play, we played with them.”

Summer Schutt had 11 perfect passes, eight points, three assists and a kill. Ainsley Whitaker had two digs, two perfect passes, nine points and two kills. Emma Falgner had three digs and seven perfect passes. Holly Scott had two digs, five perfect passes, 13 points and four assists.

Madison Creager had four digs, four perfect passes and four points. Caili Baumann finished with two perfect passes, eight points, four kills and two blocks. Ally Davis contributed six digs, eight perfect passes, eight points and two kills.

