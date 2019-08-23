Massie stays unbeaten with 4-1 win at NR

NEW RICHMOND – The Clinton-Massie tennis team soared to a 4-1 win Thursday over New Richmond in an American Division match at NRHS.

Raelee Schulz was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at second singles. Coach Lynn Deatherage said the “double chemistry was really working” in the win. Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan were solid at first doubles while Paige Wood and Kenzie Stinchcomb complemented each other well at second doubles.

Elizabeth Mason showed her tenacity by rallying from a first set loss to notch a win at third singles 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Massie is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SBAAC American.

“It’s been a tough week with four road matches,” Deatherage said. “We’ve shuffled the lineups daily to see what works best. Finally, we may be on to something.”

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2019

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

• Nina Lazic was def by Sophia Dragoo 2-6, 3-6

• Raelee Schulz def Koryn Manning 6-0, 6-0

• Elizabeth Mason def Emma Kussman 3-6, 7-5, 10-5

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan def Melissa Ewald, Ellie Manfiels 6-4, 6-0

• Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb def Kyle Cornette, Brooke Robbins 6-2, 6-2

